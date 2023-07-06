Maharashtra power play: With Kattappa-Bahubali poster, NCP takes ‘gaddar’ jibe at Ajit Pawar

Amid a tussle in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the student wing of the party on Thursday took a veiled dig and put up a ‘gaddar’ (traitor) poster outside its Delhi office in reference to Ajit Pawar’s rebellion against party founder Sharad Pawar.

The Rashtrawadi Vidyarthi Congress put up a poster depicting a scene from the film Bahubali, showing ‘Kattappa’ (Ajit Pawar) stabbing Amarendra Baahubali (Sharad Pawar) in the back. It has gaddar written on it.

“The whole country is watching traitors hidden among one’s own. The public won’t forgive such people,” the poster, with the Baahubali scene showing silhouette figures resembling Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, read. However, the poster did not name anyone.

This comes a day after Ajit Pawar’s faction claimed to have the backing of 31 MLAs in a big show of strength in Bandra. As many as 31 of the 53 NCP MLAs attended the meeting called by the Ajit Pawar camp, while 14 MLAs were present at the conclave addressed by Sharad Pawar.

The factional fight of the NCP also reached the doorstep of the Election Commission with the Ajit camp filing over 40 signed affidavits of MLAs in its support. The Sharad Pawar camp filed a caveat with the poll body urging it to hear them first before passing any directive in connection with the factional fight.

With the Ajit Pawar faction staking claim to the party name and symbol, Sharad Pawar called a meeting of the national executive in Delhi on Thursday.

Old posters and hoardings, which featured Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel, were removed from outside the NCP office in Delhi ahead of the meeting. The old posters were replaced with new ones which have “gaddar” written on them.