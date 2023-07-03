scorecardresearch
NCP rift deepens, Ajit Pawar faction names Sunil Tatkare as new state party president

NCP president Sharad Pawar had sacked Patil and Tatkare, both MPs who have sided with Ajit Pawar in his rebellion, from the party.

Written by India News Desk
Maharashtra news | Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar's rebellion came as a huge blow to NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (File photo/ANI)

Following rebellion, the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has named MP Sunil Tatkare as the new state president of the party. The announcement was made on Monday by Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel who was removed as the NCP working president. Tatkare replaces Jayant Patil.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been named as its legislature wing leader.

Earlier, NCP president Sharad Pawar sacked Patil and Tatkare, both MPs who have sided with Ajit Pawar in his rebellion, from the party.

In other appointments announced by Patel, Rupali Chakankar has been named chief of the NCP’s state women’s wing, while MLC Amol Mitkari and Anand Paranjpe will be spokespersons. Suraj Chavan has been appointed the party’s youth wing president in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the NCP has moved a petition before Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar seeking disqualification of Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs who have taken oath as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led government, Jayant Patil told reporters on Sunday.

Jitendra Awhad, whom the NCP has appointed Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly after Ajit Pawar joined the ruling alliance, delivered the petition at Narwekar’s residence late Sunday night.

Further, in a show of strength, Sharad Pawar on Monday hit the road and addressed a rally in Karad. The veteran politician asserted that people of Maharashtra will not “succumb to undemocratic forces”.

First published on: 03-07-2023 at 18:38 IST

