NCP MLA Jitendra Ahwad hits out at BJP over ruckus in Maharashtra Assembly; says saffron party behaving like fish out of water

Members of the BJP and Shiv Sena indulged in a scuffle in the Assembly over the issue of aid to farmers. (ANI)

NCP MLA Jitendra Ahwad on Tuesday hit out at the BJP over ruckus in the Maharashtra Assembly on the issue of financial aid to farmers hit by untimely rains, saying the saffron party was behaving “like a fish out of water”.

The BJP and Shiv Sena members charged at each other in the Assembly after the opposition party MLAs trooped into the well of the House with flex boards carrying copy of a report published in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, demanding Rs 25,000 per hectare compensation for cultivators.

Later, speaking to reporters here outside the Assembly, Awhad criticised the “aggressive behaviour” of BJP members inside the House. “The true picture of BJP has been revealed. They cannot live without power and arebehaving like a fish out of water,” the NCP leader said.

