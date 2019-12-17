NCP MLA Jitendra Ahwad hits out at BJP over ruckus in Maharashtra Assembly; says saffron party behaving like fish out of water

By: |
Nagpur | Published: December 17, 2019 4:06:50 PM

The BJP and Shiv Sena members charged at each other in the Assembly after the opposition party MLAs trooped into the well of the House with flex boards carrying copy of a report published in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', demanding Rs 25,000 per hectare compensation for cultivators.

Jitendra Ahwad, Jitendra Ahwad maharashtra, maharashtra assembly, maharashtra assembly session today, devendra fadnavisMembers of the BJP and Shiv Sena indulged in a scuffle in the Assembly over the issue of aid to farmers. (ANI)

NCP MLA Jitendra Ahwad on Tuesday hit out at the BJP over ruckus in the Maharashtra Assembly on the issue of financial aid to farmers hit by untimely rains, saying the saffron party was behaving “like a fish out of water”.

The BJP and Shiv Sena members charged at each other in the Assembly after the opposition party MLAs trooped into the well of the House with flex boards carrying copy of a report published in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, demanding Rs 25,000 per hectare compensation for cultivators.

Later, speaking to reporters here outside the Assembly, Awhad criticised the “aggressive behaviour” of BJP members inside the House. “The true picture of BJP has been revealed. They cannot live without power and arebehaving like a fish out of water,” the NCP leader said.

Members of the BJP and Shiv Sena indulged in a scuffle in the Assembly over the issue of aid to farmers. The issue also led to din in the Legislative Council. Both the Houses were later adjourned for the day.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. NCP MLA Jitendra Ahwad hits out at BJP over ruckus in Maharashtra Assembly; says saffron party behaving like fish out of water
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi weather: City gripped by severe cold, maximum temperature likely to be 13 degrees Celsius
2Protests continue against citizenship law in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee to lead rally in south Kolkata
3Jamia protest: Manish Sisodia under fire for tweeting fake video, BJP files complaint