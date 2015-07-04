NCP MLA detained as supporters clash with police in Solapur

At least ten people were injured today in a clash between supporters of a NCP legislator and police personnel near Mohol town.

The incident occurred when Mohol MLA Ramesh Kadam was going to ‘surrender’ at the local police station, accompanied by over 3000 supporters, police said.

According to an official, police had served summons to the MLA for allegedly removing a road divider on the Pune-Solapur Highway on June 28.

As Kadam’s supporters walked shouting anti-police slogans, police attempted to stop them with barricades, but the activists started stoning police and the police station and also knocked down the barricades.

Later, Kadam and some of his supporters were detained and process was on to arrest them, the official said.