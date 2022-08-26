Maharashtra: Anil Deshmukh, ex-minister, collapses in Arthur Road Jail, rushed to hospital

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh, who is currently lodged at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai, on Friday collapsed after his health deteriorated, ANI reported. He was rushed to the JJ Hospital after he collapsed and complained of chest pain, according to jail authorities.

Deshmukh is lodged at Arthur Road jail in an alleged case of corruption that is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The central agencies are probing the Rs 100 crore bribery allegations levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh against him.

After he was removed from Mumbai Police Commissioner’s post, Singh, in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had alleged Deshmukh had asked him to extort over Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants of Mumbai.

The CBI has filed a charge sheet before a special court in Mumbai against Deshmukh and his personal staff members Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde under charges of criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Deshmukh is lodged in Arthur Road Jail for the last 9 months. He was arrested on November 1, 2021.