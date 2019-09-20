NCP hits back at PM Modi, accuses him of distorting Sharad Pawar’s comments on Pakistan

The NCP has said that PM Modi should either prove that Sharad Pawar praised Pakistani rulers or tender an apology.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP has hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks directed at party chief Sharad Pawar. The party has alleged that PM Modi distorted Pawar’s comments about Pakistan during his rally in Nashik on Thursday. Party spokesperson Nawab Malik said that PM Modi should either prove that Sharad Pawar praised Pakistani rulers or tender an apology.

Launching the BJP’s poll campaign in Maharashtra for the upcoming Assembly elections at a rally in Nashik on Thursday, PM Modi alleged that remarks by Congress leaders are being used by terror outfits and other countries against India and wondered how an experienced leader like Sharad Pawar could speak the same language.

“I can understand the confusion of the Congress. But Sharad Pawar? I feel bad when an experienced leader like him makes wrong statements for votes. “He said he likes the neighbouring country. But everyone knows where the terror factory is,” Modi had said, referring to Pawar’s statement that “Pakistanis treat all Indians as their relatives”.

“People here say Pakistanis are facing injustice and are unhappy but that is far from the truth. Such comments are being made only for political gains, without realising the actual situation in Pakistan. Pakistanis are of the belief that even if they can’t travel to India to meet their relatives, they treat all Indians as their relatives,” Pawar had said.

“Modi has shown that the country’s Prime Minister can be a liar. He said Pawar likes the rulers of Pakistan. But Pawar had clearly said in his speech that the rulers, army officers in Pakistan are anti-India, but the people there are not anti-India,” Malik said. The NCP has also released a video titled ‘The lie of BJP’s politics’ on Pawar’s remark about Pakistan which he had made during an event last week.

Malik added that in reality, it is PM Modi who likes the Pakistani rulers and sought to remind him that it was he only who took oath in the presence of then Pakistani Premier Nawaz Sharif and also paid a surprise visit to his Pakistani counterpart in December 2015 “to eat biryani”.

In 2014, after the BJP’s win in the Lok Sabha elections, then PM-elect Modi had invited SAARC nations heads including then Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif for the swearing-in ceremony. “Your flight was on its way to Delhi from Kabul, but you landed in Lahore and went to meet Sharif on his birthday, ate biryani there,” Malik said, adding that if the allegation against Sharad Pawar is found to be true, “we will quit politics” or “you apologise to the nation for misleading”.