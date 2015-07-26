NCP downplays ‘celebrity’ Salman Khan’s remark on Yakub Memon

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon on Sunday said that Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s remark on the hanging of 1993 Bombay blasts convict Yakub Memon will not have any impact on the course taken by the government, administration and judiciary.

“Salman’s remark is his personal opinion. The government, administration and judiciary will not change its course because of his statement…..Salman may be a celebrity. It is just his individual opinion. The courts and the government do their work based on merits and demerits of the case and not on Salman’s statement,” Memon told ANI.

In a controversial tweet, Salman has said that 1993 Yakub Memon should not be hanged as the real culprit is the latter’s brother Tiger Memon.

Yakub Memon has been sentenced to death for his role in the 1993 Mumbai blasts.

The Supreme Court had earlier this week rejected his last-minute appeal and upheld his hanging for July 30.