NCP-Congress, allies support idea of forming govt with Shiv Sena: Jayant Patil

Updated: November 22, 2019 3:20:33 PM

The Sena, NCP and Congress are currently working out modalities for formation of a government in the state, which has been under President's rule since November 12.

NCP-Congress, Jayant Patil, Prithviraj Chavan, Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, BJP, MaharashtraCongress and NCP’s pre-poll allies include Peasants and Workers Party, Samajwadi Party and Swabhimani Paksha. (ANI photo)

NCP leader Jayant Patil on Friday said the smaller pre-poll allies of his party and the Congress have backed the idea of forming a government with the Shiv Sena to keep the BJP away from power in the state. “Our pre-poll allies have supported the idea of forming a government in Maharashtra to keep the BJP away from power,” Patil, who was accompanied by senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, told reporters after the meeting here.

Also read| Maharashtra govt formation: Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress alliance unlikely to last beyond 6-8 months, says Nitin Gadkari

The state was plunged into a political crisis after the Sena broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister’s post. The BJP and Sena, which fought the Assembly polls in alliance, had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Assembly. The NCP and the Congress, pre-poll allies, won 54 and 44 seats, respectively.

