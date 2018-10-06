NCP chief Sharad Pawar won’t contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls: Jitendra Ahwad

NCP president Sharad Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar will not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, party leader Jitendra Ahwad said here Saturday.

Putting to rest speculations that Pawar will contestfrom Pune Lok Sabha seat, Ahwad told reporters that Pawar hadalready made it clear in 2014 that he will not contest the LokSabha polls again.

“Pawar has told the party not to consider his name ashe will not be a candidate. In today’s meeting, Pawar said heis not in the (LS) race and nobody should propose his name,”said the NCP MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa, in neighbouring Thanedistrict.

Awhad also denied that the NCP chief had opposed thecandidature of Parth Pawar, son of senior leader Ajit Pawar,for the Mawal Lok Sabha seat.

“Preliminary discussions are on. The name will befinalised after discussions with party workers,” Ahwad said.

The former Union Agriculture minister is currentlyholding a two-day meeting with NCP leaders and functionariesat the party’s state unit office to discuss candidates for the LS polls scheduled for next year. The meeting started Saturdaymorning.

In another development, former Maharashtra NCP chiefSunil Tatkare told reporters that he was willing to step asideif Bhaskar Jadhav, another former state party chief, was keento contest from Raigad Lok Sabha seat.

Tatkare had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Raigad, near here, against Shiv Sena leaderAnant Geete.

Geete is the the Heavy Industries Minister in theNarendra Modi government.

“I will work for his (Jadhav) win. If Jadhav isinterested, I am willing to withdraw. I am not interested incontesting Lok Sabha polls. More than my candidature, I wantto ensure victory of a secular government. If Jadhav isinterested, I am supporting him,” Tatkare said.

The NCP has demanded a 50-50 seat-sharing formula forthe state’s 48 Lok Sabha seats in its alliance talks with the Congress.

The two parties had entered into an alliance in 2014and the Congress contested 27 seats while the NCP put upcandidates on 21 LS seats.

Pawar will discuss the current political situationin the 21 Lok Sabha seats the party had contested in 2014 anddiscuss the process of selection of candidates, a senior NCP leader said Friday.

The NCP has also called leaders from Jalna,Aurangabad, Dhule and Hatkanangle, since the party plans tostake claim to these four seats, party spokesperson Nawab Malik had said.

The Congress had fought from these four seats in the2014 general elections.

The Hatkanangle LS seat is currently held bySwabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana’s Raju Shetti. He quit the NDAand allied with the Congress recently.