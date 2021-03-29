  • MORE MARKET STATS

NCP chief Sharad Pawar to undergo surgery at Mumbai hospital after doctors diagnose gall bladder issue, party cancels all programmes

By: |
March 29, 2021 12:01 PM

The development comes amid speculation that Pawar (80) met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a top industrialist's residence in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Malik, whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress, had said no such meeting took place, adding there is an attempt to create confusion by spreading such rumours. (File image)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar will undergo surgery at a hospital here after it was diagnosed that he has gall bladder issue, a minister of his party in the Maharashtra government said here on Monday.

“Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up. Upon diagnosis it came to light that he has a problem in his Gall Bladder,” Nawab Malik tweeted.

Related News

“He is on Blood Thinning Medication which is now being stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted to the hospital on the 31st of March 2021 and an Endoscopy and Surgery will be conducted. Hence all his programmes stand cancelled until further notice,” the minister added.

The development comes amid speculation that Pawar (80) met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a top industrialist’s residence in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

At a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday, Shah parried a query on the purported meeting, saying everything cannot be made public.

Malik, whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress, had said no such meeting took place, adding there is an attempt to create confusion by spreading such rumours.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. NCP chief Sharad Pawar to undergo surgery at Mumbai hospital after doctors diagnose gall bladder issue party cancels all programmes
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PM Narendra Modi greets people on Holi
2Gurugram: Part of under-construction elevated road on Dwarka expressway collapses, 2 personnel suspended
3Holi 2021: Farmers celebrate ‘Holika Dahan’ by burning copies of Centre’s farm laws