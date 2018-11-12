NCP chief Sharad Pawar may not contest next Lok Sabha polls in 2019

Pawar has spent over five decades in active politics and has served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra three times. He also held key cabinet portfolios at the Centre.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar may not contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2019. Pawar himself said this at a book launch event when he was asked whether he would consider fighting next Lok Sabha elections from Pune.

PTI reported that Pawar told the gathering about his long association with Pune including his poll victories in a local college. He said: “Perhaps, the elections fought and won in college were the foundation of my 52 years of electoral politics in Parliament and the Assembly.”

Following this statement, Sudhir Gadgil, who was interviewing him, asked Pawar if he would consider contesting next general election from Pune since he had such a long association with the city. “Now no election,” the former agriculture minister replied.

Pawar hails from Baramati in the Pune district of Maharashtra. Currently, he is a member of the Rajya Sabha where he leads the NCP delegation. He has also served as the Chairman of the BCCI from 2005 to 2008.

Pawar’s statement comes just a week after meeting TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi for a grand alliance to take on the Bharatiya Janata party in 2019.

