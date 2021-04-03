  • MORE MARKET STATS

NCP chief Sharad Pawar discharged from hospital, condition stable: Nawab Malik

April 3, 2021 8:34 PM

"Pawar (80) is in good health and is recuperating at home," said NCP spokesperson and state minister Nawab Malik. Earlier in the day, a team of doctors checked Pawar and concluded that his condition was stable.

"If his health parameters remain stable after the next 15 days, a surgery of his gall bladder will be performed," he added. (File image)"If his health parameters remain stable after the next 15 days, a surgery of his gall bladder will be performed," he added. (File image)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who recently underwent a procedure for a gall bladder issue, was discharged from a hospital here on Saturday, a party leader said.

Malik said doctors have advised seven-day rest for Pawar. “If his health parameters remain stable after the next 15 days, a surgery of his gall bladder will be performed,” he added.

Pawar underwent an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct on March 30 at the Breach Candy Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital on March 30 after he experienced abdominal pain.

