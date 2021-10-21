NCB visits Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday’s residence; anti-drugs agency likely to question Ananya at 2pm

A team of Narcotics Control Bureau today visited the residence of actor Ananya Pandey in Mumbai.

Separate teams of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today visited the residences of actors Shah Rukh Khan and Ananya Panday in connection with the cruise ship drug case. The anti-drug agency has summoned Panday for questioning at 2pm today.

Ananya Panday’s name has cropped up in the case based on the alleged WhatsApp conversation between her and Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. A special NDPS court had yesterday rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan and three other accused. The NCB had submitted the alleged WhatsApp conversation between Aryan Khan and Panday to further oppose the bail plea filed by Khan. Panday made her debut in films in 2019.

Aryan Khan along with seven other accused was arrested by the NCB on October 2 in the cruise ship drug case. He remained in NCB’s custody for five days and was later sent to judicial custody with effect from October 8. Aryan Khan has been lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison. Shah Rukh Khan today visited the jail to meet his son.

NCB’ Zonal Director Samir Wankhede today said that their team didn’t conduct any raid at Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat and just went there to to pick some documents up related to Aryan Khan’s case.

Meanwhile, Khan has approached Bombay High Court seeking bail. The HC will hear his plea on October 26.

Denying bail to Khan and other accused, the court had said that prima facie WhatsApp chats reveal Khan was dealing in illicit drug activities for narcotic substances on regular basis. It also added that material placed on record points to a nexus between Aryan Khan and drug peddlers, suppliers.

The court also observed that while no drug was found on Arya Khan, he was aware of the presence of six grams of charas with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and this amounts to conscious possession.