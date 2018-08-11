NCB seizes 220 kg of ganja in Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu highway, 3 Maharashtra men held

NCB seizes 220 kg of ganja in Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu highway. (Reuters)

In a major haul, ganja weighing 220 kg was seized and three men hailing from Maharashtra were arrested for alleged trafficking of the contraband. Acting on a tip-off, Narcotics Control Bureau sleuths intercepted a speeding car last evening along Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu highway, north of Chennai and an inspection revealed concealment of 220 kg of ganja in the vehicle, an NCB release here said today.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the car was proceeding towards the city from Andhra Pradesh and the vehicle’s registration number was fake. Sheik Ansar, Sheik Ahmed, and Sushil Thakrae hailing from Amaravati district of Maharashtra were arrested for alleged trafficking, it said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that the contraband was trafficked allegedly on the directions of a person identified as Israeli, who supplied ganja to various places on demand. Further investigation is on, NCB officials said.