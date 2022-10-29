NCB files chargesheet against comedian Bharti Singh, husband in 2020 narcotics case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed a 1,200-page chargesheet against comedian Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa connection with a 2020 drug case, a senior official said, The Indian Express reported. A drug peddler has also been named in the case.

The NCB had submitted the chargesheet before the Esplanade Magistrate court on September 23.

“The chargesheet has also been filed against the drug peddler named Subramaniam. It was filed in the last week of September and includes statements of several witnesses,” the NCB official said, as quoted by IE.

In November 2020, the couple were arrested by the NCB following the seizure of ganja (cannabis) at their residence in suburban Andheri, and booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including section 8 (c) (possession of drugs) and 27 (consumption of drugs), PTI reported.

The couple was granted bail after two days of custody on a bond of Rs 15,000 each.