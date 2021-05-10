  • MORE MARKET STATS

Naya Bharat — where we make virtue out of sympathy earned by failures: Shashi Tharoor’s swipe at govt

By: |
May 10, 2021 4:02 PM

Taking a dig at the government over foreign aid in the wake of the COVID-19 second wave, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said 'Naya Bharat' is one where a virtue is made out of the sympathy earned by failures and "governmental apathy that led us to needing it" is denied or glossed over.

He used the hashtag 'Parmatmanirbharta', in a dig at the government initiative of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

In his tweet attacking the Centre, Tharoor tagged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s tweet on the aid of oxygen, Remdesivir vials and other COVID-19-related medical assistance India is getting from various countries. “From US to Singapore, Germany to Thailand. The world continues to stand with India,” Jaishankar had tweeted Sunday.

In a swipe at the government, Tharoor said, “Naya Bharat – Where we make a virtue out of the sympathy earned by our failures and deny or gloss over the governmental apathy that led to us needing it.” He used the hashtag ‘Parmatmanirbharta’, in a dig at the government initiative of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

As India reels under a calamitous second wave of the coronavirus infection, it has received large amounts of medical supplies from a significant number of countries, including the US, Russia, France, Germany, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Singapore, Sweden and Kuwait. The Congress had last week also demanded transparency and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make public the details of all the relief material received by India from different countries.

