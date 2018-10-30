Naxals attack Doordarshan crew in Dantewada, 1 cameraman killed

A Doordarshan cameraman has been killed in an attack on government owned TV channel's crew by Naxals in Dantewada's Aranpur area
A Doordarshan cameraman has been killed in an attack on the channel’s crew by Naxals in Dantewada’s Aranpur area, news agency ANI reported. The attack on the crew of the government-owned channel comes two weeks ahead of the crucial assembly polls in Chattisgarh. In another Naxal attack, four soldiers were killed after the Maoists blew up a CRPF vehicle in state’s Bijapur district.
More details awaited.
