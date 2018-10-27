Naxal attack in India: Four CRPF personnel killed as ultras blow up mine-protected vehicle in Chhattisgarh

By: | Updated: October 27, 2018 7:27 PM

Naxal attack in India: Reinforcement was rushed to the spot immediately and the injured personnel were being evacuated, the official said, adding they were retrieving the bodies from the site.

NARENDRA MODINaxal attack in India: When the MPV carrying six personnel was around one km away from the camp, ultras triggered a powerful land mine blast, he said. (Representative image)

Naxal attack in India: Four personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and two injured after Naxals blew up a mine-protected-vehicle (MPV) in poll-bound Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district Saturday, police said. The incident occurred around 4 pm near Murdanda camp of the CRPF under Awapalli police station, when its 168th battalion was out on “area domination” operation, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told PTI.

When the MPV carrying six personnel was around one km away from the camp, ultras triggered a powerful land mine blast, he said. “Four paramilitary personnel were killed and two others were injured in the blast,” he said.

Reinforcement was rushed to the spot immediately and the injured personnel were being evacuated, the official said, adding they were retrieving the bodies from the site.

The attack took place on a day when Chief Minister Raman Singh launched the ruling BJP’s campaign for the first phase of polls on November 12 in neighbouring Sukma district.

The first phase of election will cover 18 constituencies in eight Naxal-affected districts – Bastar, Kanker, Sukma, Bijapur, Dantewada, Narayanpur, Kondagaon and Rajnandgaon. Naxals had recently put up posters in parts of Bastar region calling for boycott of the polls.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Naxal attack in India: Four CRPF personnel killed as ultras blow up mine-protected vehicle in Chhattisgarh
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Infrastructure
Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition