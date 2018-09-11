Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, passes away in London

Kulsoom was under treatment for lymphoma (throat) cancer at London’s Harley Street Clinic since June 2014. She married Sharif in April 1971. (File Photo)

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, passed away in a London hospital on Tuesday. She was 68. Kulsoom was under treatment for lymphoma (throat) cancer at London’s Harley Street Clinic since June 2014. She married Sharif in April 1971.

She was placed on life support earlier after her health deteriorated. Sharif’s brother Shehbaz Sharif confirmed her death in a tweet. “My sister-in-law and the wife of Nawaz Sharif sahib is no more amongst us. May God bless her soul,” Shehbaz, the chief of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, tweeted in Urdu.

Sharif was not present with Kulsoom in her last moments. Sharif , his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar are currently serving jail terms in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail in a corruption case. News reports said that Sharif, Maryam, and Safdar have been informed about Kulsoom’s death. According per sources, the Sharif family has decided to bring back Kulsoom’s body to Pakistan. “She will be laid to rest in Pakistan,” the family confirmed.

