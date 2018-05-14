Nawaz Sharif’s confession on Mumbai attacks: Pakistan Army to hold high-level meet today, ex-PM says statement distorted

Facing ire from all quarters for his admission on the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif today claimed that the media “grossly misinterpreted” his remarks. (Reuters)

The Pakistan Army will hold a high-level meeting in Islamabad today to discuss the recent statement in the media by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif wherein he confessed that Pakistan played an important role in 26/11 Mumbai attack.

In an interview to Pakistani daily Dawn, the former PM questioned the policy to allow “non-state actors” to cross the international border and “kill” common people in Mumbai. Sharif also acknowledged that terrorist and militant organisations are active in Pakistan.

In a tweet, Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said that the high-level committee will discuss the key issues related to national security. The meeting will also discuss the misleading statement of Nawaz Sharif.

“NSC meeting suggested to Prime Minister to discuss recent misleading media statement regarding Bombay incident. Being held tomorrow morning,” Ghafoor said on Twitter.

In his interview, the former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) chief also took a dig at the apparent delay in the trial of 26/11 Mumbai attack accused in Pakistan. Sharif said that the country has isolated itself. Sharif was disqualified last year from holding public office for life by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case.

Since the interview, Sharif is under attack from different quarters for allegedly supporting the Indian version of Mumbai attack case and harming national interest.

Cricketer-turned-politician and Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan even termed Sharif as a modern-day Mir Jafar.

“Nawaz Sharif is the modern-day Mir Jafar, who collaborated with the British to enslave his nation for personal gains. Nawaz speaking Modi’s language against Pak State simply to protect his ill-gotten Rs 300 billion stashed in his sons’ companies abroad (sic),” Khan said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Sharif’s younger brother and former Punjab (Pakistan region) Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif slammed media for misrepresented the views of former PM.

In a series of tweets, Shahbaz Sharif said that the statements carried in the media report do not represent PMLN’s party policy and that they have been incorrectly attributed to the former PM.

“There can and shall never be any compromise on any national interest. The report has incorrectly attributed certain remarks to PMLN Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, which do not represent PMLN’s party policy.”

“PMLN rejects all assertions, direct or implied, made in news report of DAWN, dated 12-5-18. State of Pakistan & all its institutions stands together in the global fight against terrorism. We strongly believe that interests of Pakistan r supreme to all personal & political interests.”

According to reports of Dunya TV, the locals have approached the police to file an FIR against former Prime Minister for endangering national security.