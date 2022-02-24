Nawab Malik’s arrest: MVA govt says ‘won’t sack him’, to hold protest against BJP today – what we know so far

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government said it will not seek Malik’s resignation in spite of his arrest. It also decided to hold protests across the state against the BJP on Thursday.

The ruling alliance partners Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP went into a huddle on Wednesday after the Enforcement Directorate arrested Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, and decided to mount a defence of the state minister. They said the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will not seek Malik’s resignation in spite of his arrest. The MVA also decided to hold protests across the state against the BJP on Thursday.

Hectic parleys took place on Wednesday with meetings being held at NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residences.

Chhagan Bhujbal, senior NCP minister, termed Malik’s arrest as unfortunate and said that the MVA would hold protests from Thursday. “We all will fight the battle legally and will also go to the people. We as ministers will hold a protest tomorrow at 10 am at the Mahatma Gandhi statue near Mantralaya. Besides, we will also carry out peaceful agitations and protests at all taluka, city and district levels across the state from Friday,” Bhujbal said after meeting Thackeray.

From February 25 onwards, workers of all three MVA parties will hold morchas and dharnas all over the state, it was announced in the evening.

Bhujbal further said Malik will not be asked to resign as the charges have not yet been proved, and pointed out that the BJP had not taken Union minister Narayan Rane’s resignation after he was arrested in a case of threatening to slap the Chief Minister.

The ED arrested Malik in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, and secured his remand till March 3 after producing him in a special PMLA court where it claimed the NCP leader was “actively” involved in “terror funding”.

The central agency told the court that interrogation of Malik may reveal crucial facts which are in his exclusive domain. It claimed that Malik, being “the key conspirator and beneficiary of entire charade”, may reveal the details of this syndicate.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Malik’s arrest is politics of vengeance. “The entire country is watching what’s happening in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and West Bengal. This is a political as well as a legal battle,” Raut told reporters.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole termed Malik’s arrest as an act of “revenge” and said the need of the hour was to unitedly fight against the tactics to silence political opponents.

The BJP, however, said the ED action should not be called “vendetta politics” and if leaders of the ruling parties feel there is misuse of power, they can move court to seek justice. The opposition party said after his arrest, Malik has no moral right to remain in the cabinet.

Malik made a cryptic tweet on Wednesday night, saying “the silence is for a brief period and noise will follow”. “Kuchh hi der ki khamoshi hai phir shor aayega, tumhara toh sirf waqt hai hamara daur aayega!! (The silence is only for a brief period, noise will follow; yours is only a phase, ours will be an era),” Malik tweeted in Hindi.

The MVA government’s stand assumes significance in the recent war of words between Shiv Sena and the opposition BJP over misuse of the central investigative agencies. In the past few weeks, BJP state president Chandrakant Patil has been repeatedly claiming that the Maharashtra government would fall after March 10, when results of the Uttar Pradesh elections would be announced. The ED action against Malik has sparked a debate in the political circle on what would happen next.