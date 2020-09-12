Navy officer assault: 6 accused freed in 10 mins, it’s kind of ‘state-sponsored’ terror situation, says Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday slammed the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government after all six accused including Shiv Sena leader Kamlesh Kadam, arrested for assaulting a retired naval officer yesterday, were granted bail by the police. According to reports, the police justified the bail saying that it exercised the power given to it by the Supreme Court. It cited an order passed by the apex court where it was said that police stations can release an accused on bail in matters where maximum punishment is seven years or less.

Former chief minister Fadnavis called it “very wrong” and “kind of state-sponsored terror” situation. “I called upon Uddhav ji through my tweet to stop goonda raj. Six accused were released in just 10 minutes,” Fadnavis was quoted as saying by ANI. The retired officer, Madan Sharma, was beaten up by a group of men for sharing a cartoon on chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Sharma had forwarded the cartoon to his residential society’s WhatsApp group. Later, he got a call from Shiv Sena leader Kamlesh Kadam who called him outside his society to discuss some issues. When Sharma stepped out of his society, he was attacked by a group of men. The whole incident was captured on CCTV camera. Later, all the six accused including Sena leader Kamlesh Kadam were arrested but granted bail by Samta Nagar Police Station.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the retired naval officer, Madan Sharma, and enquired about his health. He said that such attacks on ex-servicemen were completely unacceptable and deplorable.