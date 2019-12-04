Netizens call out Congress, BJP over Navy Day faux pas on Twitter

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress committed a major faux pas almost identical to each other.
Navy Day celebrations: Harmless tweets meant at commending the Indian Navy on the occasion of Navy Day turned out to be a major embarrassment for the Congress as well as the BJP. The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress committed a major faux pas almost identical to each other. While BJP MP and party’s Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari tweeted a photo showing a US Navy vessel with the US flag in his greetings for the Indian Navy, the Congress too posted a photo of a US Navy ship.
“I would like to extend my warm wishes on Navy Day to the brave and dedicated officers who devote their lives to national duty,” Manoj Tiwari said in his message on Twitter. He also posted a photo of US Naval ships which also had the flag of that country on of the vessels. However, admitting his mistake later, Tiwari clarified that the photo he tweeted was of a joint Naval exercise between the Indian and US Navy.
On the other hand, the Congress party’s official Twitter handle put out a message on Navy Day along with US Navy’s Freedom Class Littoral Combat Ship.
Twitterati was quick to note the gaffe and soon a wave of reactions flooded the social media platform mocking the BJP leader and Congress.
?? ?? ?? ??
Dear @INCIndia Picture which you posted today on #IndianNavyDay is of US Navy’s Freedom Class Littoral Combat Ship. It’s not an @indiannavy ship
60 ??? ??? ?? ???? ??? ?? Indian Navy Ship ???? ????? ??? ?? ??????? USA ship ?? ????? ???? ?? ?? ?? ???? ????? ?? ??? ???? pic.twitter.com/FNQTB89u8C
— Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) December 4, 2019
?? ?? ?? ??
Dear @INCIndia Picture which you posted today on #IndianNavyDay is of US Navy’s Freedom Class Littoral Combat Ship. It’s not an @indiannavy ship
60 ??? ??? ?? ???? ??? ?? Indian Navy Ship ???? ????? ??? ?? ??????? USA ship ?? ????? ???? ?? ?? ?? ???? ????? ?? ??? ???? pic.twitter.com/FNQTB89u8C
— Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) December 4, 2019
Rinkiya ke papa pic.twitter.com/gUnnVMHlh4
— sab changa si ?? (@Sks5048gmailcom) December 4, 2019
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Navy personnel on the occasion and hailed the courage and sacrifice made by the Indian Navy.
“On Navy Day, we salute our courageous Navy personnel. Their valuable service and sacrifice have made our nation stronger and safer,” PM Modi said in his Twitter post which was accompanied by a short video clip showing the history of the Indian Navy.
Every year on December 4, the Indian Navy celebrated Navy Day to commemorate ‘Operation Trident’ which was launched against Pakistan during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The Indian Navy inflicted heavy damage on Pakistan Navy ships and Karachi port during the operation conducted on the intervening night of December 4-5.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.