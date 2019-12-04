Netizens call out Congress, BJP over Navy Day faux pas on Twitter

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari posted this photo on Twitter on the occasion of Navy Day. (Photo/Twitter)

Navy Day celebrations: Harmless tweets meant at commending the Indian Navy on the occasion of Navy Day turned out to be a major embarrassment for the Congress as well as the BJP. The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress committed a major faux pas almost identical to each other. While BJP MP and party’s Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari tweeted a photo showing a US Navy vessel with the US flag in his greetings for the Indian Navy, the Congress too posted a photo of a US Navy ship.

“I would like to extend my warm wishes on Navy Day to the brave and dedicated officers who devote their lives to national duty,” Manoj Tiwari said in his message on Twitter. He also posted a photo of US Naval ships which also had the flag of that country on of the vessels. However, admitting his mistake later, Tiwari clarified that the photo he tweeted was of a joint Naval exercise between the Indian and US Navy.

On the other hand, the Congress party’s official Twitter handle put out a message on Navy Day along with US Navy’s Freedom Class Littoral Combat Ship.

Twitterati was quick to note the gaffe and soon a wave of reactions flooded the social media platform mocking the BJP leader and Congress.