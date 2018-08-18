Navjot Singh Sidhu’s ‘goodwill’ moment in Pakistan – A hug to Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa

Sidhu said, “People like Khan Sahab (Imran Khan) create history. With this invitation, they have honoured me.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu attending the oath-taking ceremony of Pakistan’s newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday. Sidhu and Khan are both cricketers turned politicians in their respective countries. Sidhu, who is a minister in Congress-led Punjab government, praised Khan and expressed hope that the government under him will bring change.

Sidhu said, “People like Khan Sahab (Imran Khan) create history. With this invitation, they have honoured me. People who build relationships are respected, people who break them are disrespected and I am one of those who respect relationships.”

“It’s a new dawn. This government has come to change this country’s perception, picture and destiny, with high hopes and expectations,” he added.

Inside the ceremony hall, Sidhu was seen exchanging hugs with Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, a gesture which didn’t go down well with many. Twitterati lashed out at Sidhu for giving a hug to Pak army chief.

“He is a politician greedy of power… he used to praise Atal Ji and BJP for hours.. yet, he decided to join the Congress. At a time when leaders across the world are paying tribute to Pitamah (Atal Bohari Vajpayee), Sidhu left everything and went to Pakistan,” Atul Misra, a Twitter user, said.

“Shame on you Siddhu.. It shows your priority Atal v/s Imran… You discourage our martyrs and Indian Army,” said Darshan Menaria, another Twitter user.

“Same pak army chief is involved in Anti India activities. Just for publicity Siddhu did this,” said Sujit, another leader.

In another stand-out scene, Sidhu was seen sitting next to the President of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) Masood Khan. India government has always been critical of Pakistan government’s activities in PoK.

#WATCH: Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at #ImranKhan‘s oath-taking ceremony in Islamabad. pic.twitter.com/GU0wsSM56s — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2018

Before leaving for Pakistan on Friday, Sidhu said that he sees himself as “a goodwill ambassador of India.” He had also highlighted that the invitation extended to him was in a personal capacity. The Pakistani prime minister took the oath of secrecy today, after defeating his defeating the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party in controversy-marred elections. Khan’ party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf bagged 176 seats, While PML-N, led by Shehbaz Sharif, managed to secure just 96 seats.