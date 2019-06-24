Navjot Singh Sidhu to quit politics? Posters in Punjab ask Congress leader to keep his Amethi promise

Several posters have come up in Punjab's Ludhiana and Mohali asking Punjab Congress minister Navjot Singh Sidhu to keep his Amethi promise made to the public in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. While campaigning in favor of Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in April, Sidhu had said that he would quit politics if the Congress president loses elections from Amethi, considered a stronghold of the Nehru family. "When are you quitting politics? Time to keep your words. We are waiting for your resignation," the posters carrying a picture of Sidhu read. Similar posters asking the cricketer-turned-politician to keep his words were also found in Mohali. In one of the biggest upsets in this year's Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi lost from his traditional seat Amethi to BJP's Smriti Irani by nearly 55,000 votes. While Irani secured 4,68,514 votes, Rahul bagged 4,13,394 votes. Rahul was representing the Amethi seat in Lok Sabha since 2004. The posters have come up at a time when Sidhu is facing heat from Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for Congress' drubbing in a few Punjab seats. He was recently stripped of the Local Government and Tourism and Culture and shifted to Power and New and Renewable Energy Sources department. Sidhu was faced with such a situation earlier as well. Soon after the election results were out on May 23, twitterites reacted to the verdict and reminded Sidhu about his pre-poll promise to quit politics. Meanwhile, the Youth Akali Dal has Sidhu him to respond to the posters asking to keep his words of quitting politics. "During the Lok Sabha elections, Sidhu had announced that he would resign and leave politics if Rahul does not win from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh," Youth Akali Dal leader Gurdeep Singh Gosha said. Sidhu was with the BJP earlier but he quit the saffron party just ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections in 2017. He then joined the Congress and successfully contested from Amritsar East seat and made a minister in the Amarinder Singh government. He rejected the BJP\u2019s oft-repeated charge that there had been no economic development in 70 years, most of it under Congress rule.