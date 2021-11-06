Navjot Singh Sidhu spreading misinformation to gain political mileage: Punjab AG APS Deol

Navjot Singh Sidhu today visited a gurdwara in Faridkot and prayed that those involved in the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015 be given exemplary punishment.

Punjab advocate general (AG) APS Deol today hit back at Punjab Congress chief and Amritsar MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu saying that the politician is spreading misinformation to gain political advantage over his colleagues and accused him of obstructing the functioning of the government and the office of AG.

“Mr Navjot Singh Sidhu is obstructing the functioning of the government and the office of the Advocate General. His repeated utterances seek to derail the earnest efforts of the State Government to ensure justice in the ‘Drugs matter’ and the ‘sacrilege cases’. Shri Navjot Singh Sidhu is spreading misinformation to gain political advantage over his political colleagues, said Deol in a press statement.

He further said, “There is a concerted attempt by vested interests to malign the functioning of Congress Party in view of upcoming elections in Punjab for their selfish political gain by politicising the constitutional office of the Advocate General of Punjab.”

The press statement was issued on government letterhead, thus, confirming that Deol continues to be the AG. Many reports claimed earlier this week that Deol had resigned from the post following a consistent attack from Sidhu.

In fact, Sidhu had opposed the appointment of Deol as AG and had resigned from the post of Congress state chief in protest against the appointment. His resignation was not accepted and yesterday, Sidhu formally withdrew his resignation.

Navjot Singh Sidhu today visited a gurdwara in Faridkot and prayed that those involved in the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015 be given exemplary punishment.

During a press conference yesterday, Sidhu had questioned CM Charanjit Singh Channi-led state government over the steps taken for the delivery of justice in sacrilege cases and making public a special task force report in drug cases in the past 50 days. Sidhu also said that he would assume charge as Punjab Congress chief the day the new advocate general and a panel for the appointment of the new director-general of police is appointed.

Ardas at Gurudwaara saheb Burj Jawahar Singh wala , Bargari …. Praying for exemplary punishment for those involved in the sacrilege of Guru Granth saheb ji … should be a deterrent for generations to come ! pic.twitter.com/Cm4jXU8kH5 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 6, 2021

Sidhu has opposed the appointment of A P S Deol and Director General of Police Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota – both appointed by CM Channi. While Sahota was the head of the special investigation team (SIT) formed by the previous SAD-BJP government to probe the sacrilege incidents, Deol had represented former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, who headed the state police six years ago, in cases related to sacrilege incidents and police firing on protesters.