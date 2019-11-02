Navjot Singh Sidhu seeks permission to visit Pakistan for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration

The former Punjab Minister had written a similar letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as well. (PTI File image)

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday sought permission from Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to visit Pakistan for the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor. The Kartarpur Sahib corridor will be inaugurated on November 09, 2019. In a letter to the Chief Minister, the MLA from Amritsar East Constituency said, “I have been invited by Pakistan government for the opening ceremony of Shri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on 09 Nov 2019. As a humble Sikh, it shall be a great honour to pay obeisance to our great Guru Baba Nanak on this historic occasion and connect to our roots. Therefore I may be permitted to visit Pakistan for this auspicious occasion.”

The former Punjab Minister had written a similar letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as well. Earlier in the day, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of the Congress lawmaker, said that if Sidhu gets the permission, then he will certainly visit. “He has applied for required clearances as he had received a special invitation from the office of Pak PM Imran Khan for the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor. If he gets the required clearances and permissions, he will certainly go,” ANI quoted Navjot Kaur Sidhu as saying.

On October 31, 2019, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had stated that all the political personalities and the Pakistan invitees must need a political clearance to visit the neighbouring country.

“I think the political personalities or invitees who think they need to get a political clearance, and those not included in the list will know about it. There won’t be surprises. My understanding is that the normal rules for seeking political clearance for such visits will apply,” ANI quoted MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar as saying.

Pakistan had invited Sidhu to participate in inaugural ceremony of the historic Kartarpur Corridor. In August last year, Sidhu had attended the oath-taking ceremony of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

India and Pakistan last week signed the agreement on the Kartarpur Corridor. Kartarpur Sahib is located in Pakistan’s Narowal district across the Ravi river, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kartarpur corridor on November 9 at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur.