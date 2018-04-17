Navjot Singh Sidhu road rage case: Victim’s family wants nothing less than death penalty

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Days after cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu received a rude shock from his own government in the state which sought conviction for its senior minister in the 1988 road rage case, the kin of the family has sought death penalty for the ‘accused’. Speaking to Times Now, the grandson of the victim said that the family wants him to get nothing less than death for his crime.

When asked if Sidhu ever tried to contact the family, the kin replied in the negative. The family has also refuted Sidhu’s stand that he was not present at the time of the crime. The kin shot back and said that the accused had accepted his crime during a televised interview on a Hindi news channel.

Meanwhile, the family of the victim Satnam Singh has also claimed that they have been offered money as also threats to withdraw the case. They also appealed to media and political parties not to give their tragedy a political colour.

“All means, including threats and allurements, are being used and offered. We want to ask them if their money will get us our father? Will their money heal the wounds of my aged mother? It is surprising and astonishing to see heights of their insensitivity that not even once has anyone apologised. Instead we were insulted and he was rewarded with Cabinet berth and he used to browbeat us on national television. Can a person who can take the precious life of an elderly person do justice to people of Punjab as their representative?,” the family said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement further added,“My father became a victim of the ferocity and fury of a rich and powerful person. The system has rubbed salt on our wounds as he has enjoyed top political positions and has been roaming free in front of us and making a mockery of our helplessness by openly accepting his crime on national television and instead of showing any remorse he is challenging us to prove it in the court….Our father was murdered. We want justice. We do not want the culprits to take asylum behind political parties or give the issue a political colour.”

The family also said it looked up to Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to stand by them. “I request them to ensure their party in Centre and their government in Punjab is not misused as a tool to inflict more tyranny and injustice on a helpless family which has been fighting for justice and survival against the danger posed by the mighty people in their party,” it added