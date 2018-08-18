Navjot Singh Sidhu reveals why Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa ‘Sahab’ hugged him

Sidhu’s gesture didn’t go down well with many as a number of social media users and politicians slammed him for his act.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday hugged Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa during the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. However, Sidhu’s gesture didn’t go down well with many as a number of social media users and politicians slammed him for his act. Speaking to reporters after attending the ceremony, Sidhu said he brought the ‘message of love’ from India and is returning with an interest. “I brought love from India (to Pakistan), I am returning with 100 times more love, the love has returned with interest,” he said.

(Mai ek mohabbat ka paigam Hindustan se laaya tha. Jitni mohabbat main leke aaya tha, usse 100 guna jyada mohabbat main wapas leke jaa raha hu. Jo wapas aaya hai, wo sud samet aaya hai)

He further revealed why General Bajwa hugged him. “Today morning, General Bajwa came to me and said we were thinking of opening Kartarpur route on 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev,” Sidhu, who was in Islamabad, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“It’s our duty that we go back and ask our govt to take a step ahead and I hope if we take one step forward, people here will take two steps forward. Gen Bajwa Saheb hugged me and said,“We want peace… so, let’s swim in a blue ocean&shun red ocean… it’s my dream,” Sidhu added.

Sidhu, who is a minister in Congress-led Punjab government, also praised Imran Khan. The cricketer turned politician expressed hope that the government under him will bring change.

“People like Khan Sahab (Imran Khan) create history. With this invitation, they have honoured me. People who build relationships are respected, people who break them are disrespected and I am one of those who respects relationships,” he said.

“It’s a new dawn. This government has come to change this country’s perception, picture and destiny, with high hopes and expectations,” he added.

Meanwhile, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij lambasted Sidhu. Vij termed Sidhu’s participation in the ceremony as an “act of disloyalty”. He said that such an act can’t be “endorsed by any patriotic citizen” of the country.