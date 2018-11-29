Navjot Singh Sidhu loved more in Pakistan than in India: Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s jibe at Punjab minister

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal (ANI)

Taking a swipe at Congress leader and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu over the praise and attention he received in Pakistan, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that he seems to be getting more love and respect in Pakistan than in India. Her statement came after Pakistan PM Imran Khan heaped praise for the cricketer-turned-politician during the Kartarpur corridor opening ceremony on Wednesday. She along with her cabinet colleague Hardeep Singh Puri represented the Indian government at the event. Sidhu was present at the event in personal capacity.

“He (Sidhu) seems to have more of love and respect in Pakistan than what I noticed over here. He has some good relationships over there,” she told ANI while returning back to India.

Puri also commented on Imran Khan’s statement on Sidhu. “”He can come and contest election here in Pakistan’s Punjab, he’ll win’: He invited him (Sidhu) to contest election in Pakistan. I didn’t ask him (Sidhu) what was his reaction, if he is shifting his constituency,” he said.

Read also: Kartarpur corridor ceremony: Resolving Kashmir just needs two capable leaders, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Speaking at the ceremony, the Pakistan PM said, “I heard there was a lot of criticism of Sidhu when he went back after my oath-taking ceremony. I don’t know why was he criticised. He was just talking about peace and brotherhood. He can come and contest election here in Pakistan’s Punjab, he will win.”

#WATCH Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal at Attari-Wagah Border after returning from ground-breaking ceremony of #KartarpurCorridor in Pakistan: He (Sidhu) seems to have more of love & respect in Pakistan than what I noticed over here. He has some good relationships over there pic.twitter.com/36JgQeI4AI — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018

Sidhu had also landed in bid of soup yesterday after he was photographed with Khalistani terrorist Gopal Chawla posted a photo of him with Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on his Facebook page. On Wednesday, Chawla was also see with Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa at the event.