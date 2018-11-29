Navjot Singh Sidhu lands in fresh soup over photo with Khalistani terrorist Gopal Singh Chawla in Pakistan

By: | Updated: November 29, 2018 9:51 AM

Punjab Congress minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has landed in a new controversy after Khalistani terrorist Gopal Singh Chawla posted a photograph posing with the Congress leader in Pakistan.

Navjot Singh Sidhu controversyNavjot Singh Sidhu lands in fresh soup after Khalistani terrorist Gopal Singh Chawla posts photo with him in Pakistan

Punjab Congress minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has landed in a new controversy after Khalistani terrorist Gopal Singh Chawla posted a photograph posing with the Congress leader in Pakistan. Sidhu visited the neighbouring country to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor. Chawla posted a picture of him with Sidhu standing next to him on his Facebook page.

Chawla was yesterday seen meeting Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa at the event to lay the foundation stone for the Kartarpur Corridor. He was greeted by Bajwa as soon as he arrived to attend the groundbreaking ceremony.

“Sidhu is our national guest… everyone was clicking photographs with him so I also clicked a photo. There is no big deal in this,” Chwla told News18, adding that the Congress leader is ‘our national guest’.

Pro-Khalistan leader seen with Pak Army chief Qamar Bajwa at Kartarpur corridor event

The foundation stone of the corridor was laid down by Pakistan Premier Imran Khan. The corridor will connect to India’s, enabling Sikh pilgrims to visit the Kartarpur Gurudwara directly where Sikh guru Guru Nanak settled.

Sidhu had earlier stoked a controversy when he was spotted sharing a light monement and hugging Bawja during Islamabad visit to attend the oath taking ceremony of his cricket-ground rival Imran Khan.

