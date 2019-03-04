Navjot Singh Sidhu joins opposition chorus to seek proof of IAF strikes in Balakot

By: | Published: March 4, 2019 12:55 PM

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said, "Stop politicising the army, it is as sacred as the state."

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has questioned the Indian Air Force (IAF) surgical strikes at Jaish-e-Muhammad camps in Pakistan’s Balakot. The former India batsman tweeted two posts questioning the IAF strikes on Balakot in Pakistan. Sidhu may have lauded the Indian Air Force for its action a day earlier, but now he seems to be singing a different tune.

Sharing a video in which a section of the international media questioned the IAF strikes in Balakot on 26 February, Sidhu said in the caption: “Skimmed milk masquerades as cream, things are seldom as they seem.”

The video quotes varying reports by media outlets such as BBC, Washington Post, New York Times and Al Jazeera which said that while the locals confirmed a Jaish-e-Mohammad training camp existed there and IAF strikes did happen, they claimed that the air strikes had missed their intended target.

Sidhu shared tweets by BJP party men and said, “300 terrorist dead, Yes or No? What was the purpose then? Were you uprooting terrorist or trees? Was it an election gimmick? Deceit possesses our land in guise of fighting a foreign enemy. Stop politicising the army, it is as sacred as the state. Unchi dukaan, feeka pakwaan.”

Sidhu is the latest in an increasing list of Opposition party leaders who have sought proof of the IAF strikes. From Congress leaders like Kapil Sibal and Digvijaya Singh to Trinamool Congress’ Mamata Banerjee, several leaders have asked the government to validate its claims of having carried out the strikes and the number of casualties it claims the strikes effected.

Sidhu’s attack at the Narendra Modi govenrment is not new. The leader had earlier tweeted, “Beware of the leader who bangs the drums of war in order to whip the citizenry into patriotic fervor, for patriotism is indeed a double-edged sword. It both emboldens the blood, just as it narrows the mind. And when the drums of war have reached a fever pitch, …and the blood boils with hate and the mind has closed, the leader will have no need in seizing the rights of the citizenry, [who] infused with fear and blinded by patriotism, will offer up all of their rights unto the leader and gladly so. ”

Navjot Singh has drawn ire from many sections of the political spectrum including his own party for seemingly siding with his friend and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan even after the Pulwama terror attack that killed over 40 of our CRPF jawans.

Although his hug with Pak general during a Kartarpur Sahib corridor ceremony had left people divided, his friendship with the Pakistan prime minister is being seen through a new lens in the backdrop of Pulwama terror attack, IAF strikes and Pakistan’s reaction involving the capture of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

