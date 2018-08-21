Navjot Singh Sidhu glorifying Bajwa, Congress leaders promoting Pakistan’s interests in India: BJP

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused Sidhu of implicating the country and demanded an explanation from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party hascome out all guns blazing against the Congress party and termed party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s press conference — amid an ongoing row over his visit to Pakistan to attend the oath-taking ceremony of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan as Prime Minister — as an event carried out in support of the Islamic country. Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused Sidhu of implicating the country and demanded an explanation from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. “Navjot Singh Sidhu has implicated India… we want an answer from Congress President Rahul Gandhi,” Patra said.

Refuting arguments made by Sidhu minutes ago, the Patra said that Pakistan is the biggest back-stabber in the process of peace and prosperity. “Navjot Singh Sidhu Ji has just held a press conference, we can’t believe that a leader from our nation can hold such a press conference in support of Pakistan,” Sidhu said.

“There are people within the Congress party who are trying to promote the interest of Pakistan in India,” he added. As Sidhu tried to question, his press conference gave oxygen to Pakistan, Patra said.

Not stopping at Sidhu, Patra further trained his guns at the Congress chief and said that his party is not in power and he can’t be running a parallel government. “Diplomacy is the exculive premise of the central government. You cannot be running a parallel diplomacy and a parallel government and decide how our relations should be with any country.” Patra further said that Sidhu’s clarification came after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had spoken up against his hug to the Pakistan Army chief. “Sidhu’s press conference after Amarinder Singh’s statement shows that it was done at the behest of the Congress president. Not a leaf can move in Congress without Rahul Gandhi’s approval. He should answer,” Patra said, demanding that Rahul Gandhi should answer to the people of the country since he stands in support of Sidhu.

Patra further took a jibe at Sidhu for his comments that he received love from Pakistan. “Navjot Singh Sidhu has said in a conference that in two days Pakistan gave me what India could not in an entire lifetime, we want to ask Rahul Gandhi Ji what his leaders get from Pakistan,” Patra said.

Earlier, Sidhu addressed a press conference where he defended his gesture of embracing Pakistan Army Chief and cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unscheduled trip to Pakistan and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s initiative of taking a bus service to Lahore in his defence. “Vajpayee went there, there was Kargil. But Modi still went there uninvited. At least I was invited to attend the ceremony,” Sidhu said in his defence.

Sidhu’s visit to Pakistan and his hug to Pakistan Army chief has drawn serious criticism from several quarters in India. The families of martyrs and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had also come out in the open and attacked Sidhu for his gesture.