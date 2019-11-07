Navjot Singh Sidhu gets permission to attend Kartarpur Corridor opening ceremony on Nov 9

Sidhu will be a part of the Indian delegation scheduled to visit the holy shrine on Saturday (November 9). (IE)

Former Punjab minister Navjot Sidhu has been granted permission to attend the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, according to The Indian Express. The development comes just hours after Sidhu wrote the third letter to the Ministry of External Affairs ministry seeking permission to attend the much-awaited event on Saturday.

In the third letter, Sidhu said that the delay and no response to his letters were a hindrance to his future course of action. He asked the government to say no if it had any reservation. “I categorically state that if the government has any inhibitions and say no then, as a law-abiding citizen, I will not go. But if you don’t respond to my third letter, then I will proceed to Pakistan as millions of Sikh devotees go on eligible visa,” Sidhu had stated in the letter.

Sidhu was the first Indian to get the invitation from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. He will, however, be a part of the Indian delegation scheduled to visit the holy shrine on Saturday (November 9). News agency ANI reports that Sidhu has been granted political clearance and he will travel through the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor with the Indian delegation.

The first jatha of the Sikh pilgrimage will cross over to Kartarpur on Saturday. Among the key members part of the first visit are former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, former Punjab CM Sukhbir Badal, Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal. BJP Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol will also be a part of the official ‘jatha’.