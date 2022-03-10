Navjot Singh Sidhu Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Amritsar East Election Results 2022 – Navjot Singh Sidhu of Congress vs Bikram Singh Majithia of Akali Dal

Live

Navjot Singh Sidhu Election Result 2022, Amritsar East Navjot Singh Sidhu Election Result 2022 Live: Amritsar East is one of the most keenly watched Assembly seats in Punjab elections 2022 with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu contesting from here against Shiromani Akali Dal’s Bikram Singh Majithia.

For both Sidhu and Majithia, these election results will be very crucial. While Sidhu, who was once considered a possible CM face of the Congress, is heading a state unit reeling from the aftermath of infighting, Majithia has been a constant target of the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party on the issue of drugs.

Majithia — a former minister and brother of former deputy CM Harsimrat Kaur Badal — has found himself surrounded by a controversy on the issue of drugs. Shortly before the elections, an FIR was registered against him under the NDPS Act. Sidhu was one of the most vocal voices demanding action against the SAD leader.

Standing tough, Majithia left his own Majithia seat to wife Ganieve Kaur and has challenged Sidhu is his Amritsar East bastion.

While Amritsar East is primarily being seen as the battle between the tall sardars, there are other tough challengers in the fray as well. The BJP has fielded a Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer Jagmohan Singh Raju while AAP has fielded Jeevanjyot Kaur from the seat.

The election result for Amritsar East is also believed to be the trend setter for the larger Maha region, which accounts for 25 of the state’s 117 assembly seats. In 2012, the Congress had won 22 of these 25 seats. Majithia was one of the three candidates who won despite the Congress wave. He had retained his Majitha seat.

In 2017, Sidhu rode the anti-incumbency wave against the SAD-BJP alliance and defeated Rajesh Kumar Honey of the saffron party by a margin of 42809 votes which was 42.95 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, Sidhu, who then fought on a BJP ticket, had defeated Simranpreet Kaur of the Congress by a margin of 7,099 votes.

