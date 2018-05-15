Navjot Singh Sidhu convicted in 1988 road rage case, gets away with Rs 1,000 fine

Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (File photo PTI)

The Supreme Court today convicted Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu under section 323 in a road rage case of 1988. However, was acquitted under section 304 (II) of the Indian Penal Code by the Supreme Court. Section 323 deals with punishment for voluntarily causing hurt while 304 deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Court has imposed a fine Rs 1,000 and he won’t go to jail and will retain his portfolio as a minister.

The cricketer-turned-politician in 1988 made headlines when he, along with one Rupinder Singh Sandhu, had an argument with the victim Gurnam Singh near the Sheranwala Gate crossing in Patiala on December 27. It is alleged that when Gurman asked them to give way to the car, Singh was beaten by Sidhu, who later fled the spot. Gurnam was declared brought dead when taken to hospital.

Sidhu was arrested by Punjab Police and spent many days in the Patiala jail. However, Sidhu claimed that he was innocent and falsely being named in the case by the complainant. When he was convicted in 2006, he resigned as a Member of Parliament and filed a plea in the Apex court, which eventually stayed the conviction and he contested from Amritsar in February 2007.