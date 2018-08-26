Navjot Singh Sidhu continues to face heat for hugging Pakistan Army Chief, Hindu Jagran Manch warns him against entering Baghpat

Punjab Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been at the receiving end of severe criticism from several quarters ever since he hugged Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa during his visit to the neighbouring nation. The latest once has come from Hindu Jagran Manch (HJM), affiliated to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The outfit has said that Sidhu will not be allowed to enter Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh. Also, several posters and hoardings have come up across the district condemning Sidhu ahead of his proposed visit to the district.

Deepak Bamnauli, HJM’s Baghpat unit vice-president, said that hugging Pakistan Army Chief openly who had ordered for beheading of Indian soldiers, is not acceptable. Deepak said that the HJM activists will oppose Sidhu’s proposed visit to the district.

“We will oppose every leader, regardless of his or her political affiliation, who goes against interests of our country,” the HJM activist said.

“We have heard that Sidhu is scheduled to attend a programme in Baghpat, which is why we have put up the warning posters to make it clear that we can go to any extent to show our discomfiture for his act during the oath-taking ceremony of the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said.

Meanwhile, Baghpat’s SP Jay Prakash said that no such hoardings have come to his notice.

Sindhu had visited Pakistan last week to attend the oath taking ceremony of Imran Khan as the new Prime Minister of the country. It was there, he was caught on camera hugging Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and sharing light moments with him. Back in India, all political parties and several outfits including his own CM Amarinder Singh criticised his decision. However, Sidhu on his part has been saying that ‘his visit was not about politics but on a warm invite from an old friend’.