Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Imran Khan ‘Bade Bhai’ during Kartarpur visit; BJP hits back at Congress

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu today paid a visit to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur. During his visit, Muhammad Latif, PMU CEO came to welcome him. When Latif said that he has come to welcome Sidhu on behalf of Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, Sidhu replied that Khan is like his elder brother.

The BJP has hit back at the Congress party as well as on Sidhu saying that there is no surprise that the Gandhi family chose Sidhu over Amarinder Singh. Sharing the video on Twitter, BJP leader Amit Malviya said, “Rahul Gandhi’s favourite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his “bada bhai”. Last time he had hugged Gen Bajwa, Pakistan Army’s Chief, heaped praises. Is it any surprise that the Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh?”

BJP leader Sambit Patra said that it cannot be so that Sidhu goes to Pakistan and doesn’t praise Imran Khan. “It cannot be so that Congress leader and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu goes to Pakistan and do not glorify Imran Khan, do not praise Pakistan…Today Sidhu addressed Imran Khan as ‘big brother’ and said that he loves him very much. This is a matter of concern for crores of Indians,” said Patra.

Patra said that this is a method of the Congress party that on one hand, its leaders like Salman Khurshid, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Rashid Alvi and even Rahul Gandhi abuse Hinduism and Hindutva. “On the other hand, Sidhu gives statements in the interest of Pakistan. This is no coincidence,” he said.

Sambit Patra claimed that Pakistan minister Shah Muhammad Qureshi had said that Hindutva is a threat to the whole world and he borrowed this idea from Rahul Gandhi’s book.

Notably, during one of his visits to Pakistan in the past, Sidhu had hugged Pakistan Army chief General Bajwa creating a storm in Indian politics. Former chief minister of Punjab, Capt Amarinder Singh had also accused Sidhu of having links with Pakistan.