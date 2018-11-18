Navjot Singh Sidhu a high-risk target, needs CISF cover: Congress

The Congress party has written a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking CISF security cover for its Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. According to a report in The Indian Express, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a November 17 dated letter said that there is a growing threat perception to Sidhu’s life because he is an outspoken critic of Modi government’s policies.

“Sidhu is a legislator and a senior (Punjab) cabinet minister as also an outspoken critic of Modi government’s policies, there seems to be a growing threat perception to his life,” his letter reads.

He said that the Minister has been campaigning against the drug mafia and criminals in Punjab, adding that because of his highly visible profile he has always been a high-risk target.

The Congress leader also noted that there has been a rise in threats since Sidhu quit the BJP and joined Congress. Sindhu was a BJP Rajya Sabha MP before he left the party ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab and joined the Congress. He is now a member of Captain Amarinder Singh cabinet.

Surjewala said that Sidhu is also Congress’ campaigner and he travels extensively across the country during elections and also for other party programmes regularly.

“While the state of Punjab has provided him adequate security, Punjab police personnel cannot be assigned the responsibility of (Sidhu’s) security in rest of India,” he said and pointed out the MHA has provided CISF cover to SAD leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

According to Surjewala, Sidhu’s security cover was withdrawn by the erstwhile SAD-BJP government in 2014. But it was reinstated after protest. He said that it is unfortunate that his security has been driven not by threat perceptions but by his politics.

“Bereft of political differences and rivalries, it is your esteemed office that is charged with the responsibility of providing security cover through the CISF to individuals, who are at a high risk,” he said.

Sidhu is among the several star campaigners of the Congress for the Assembly elections in five states. On Friday, he began campaigning in Chhattisgarh where second phase polls will be held on November 20. Sidhu will also travel to Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to campaign for Congress candidates. It is most likely that he will campaign aggressively for the Congress across the country in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.