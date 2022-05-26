Navjot Sidhu to work as clerk at Patiala jail, will work from cell at Rs 30-90 per day

Serving one-year rigorous imprisonment in a 1988 road rage case, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is working as a clerk at the Patiala Central Jail.

According to jail officials, Sidhu — prisoner number 243183 who has been placed in Barrack No 7 — will work from his cell and will not go out for work because of security concerns. Files will be sent over to his barrack.

For the first three months, Sidhu will be trained on how to brief lengthy court judgments and compile jail records. While he will not be paid for these 90 days, Sidhu will be entitled to get wages between Rs 30-Rs 90 per day after being classified as an unskilled, semi-skilled or skilled prisoner.

According to jail authorities, the cricketer-turned-politician started working as a clerk on Tuesday. He will be working in two shifts — 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 5 pm.

The cricketer-turned-politician was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court on May 19 in a 1988 road rage case. He surrendered on May 20 before the trial court in Patiala.

Sidhu had approached the top court seeking a few weeks’ time to surrender citing medical conditions, but the request was denied.

According to his counsel HPS Verma, Sidhu cannot consume wheat, sugar, ‘maida’ and some other food items. “He can have berries, papaya, guava, double-toned milk and food items which do not have fibre and carbohydrates,” Verma said.

The 58-year-old Congress leader suffers from medical conditions like embolism and has a liver ailment. In 2015, Sidhu had also undergone treatment for acute deep vein thrombosis (DVT) at a hospital in Delhi.

He has been recommended a diet chart considering his medical condition. The special diet has been prescribed after an analysis of his health.

“A specially designed diet plan under a dietitian is helpful in controlling medical conditions such as sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol. Certain medicines like blood thinners or anticoagulants on top can increase the further need to be mindful of what you consume. The number of meals depends on the person’s dietary needs, and hunger,” Lakshita Jain, certified clinical dietician, lecturer, diabetes educator, meat technologist, and founder of NUTR, told The Indian Express.