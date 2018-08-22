Navjot Sidhu should show some grace, apologise to martyrs’ kin: Punjab Minister Rajinder Singh Bajwa

Bajwa said that Sidhu is a senior minister in the government and a ‘great person’, and if he has done a mistake, there’s no harm in accepting it.

Punjab Minister Rajinder Singh Bajwa on Wednesday opined that his senior colleague in the government, Navjot Singh Sidhu, should apologise to the family of martyrs for his act of hugging Pakistan Army Chief Qamar javed Bajwa during his visit to Pakistan recently. Speaking to a news channel, Bajwa said that Sidhu is a senior minister in the government and a ‘great person’, and if he has done a mistake, there’s no harm in accepting it.

“Sidhu is my younger brother, and a senior minister in the government, I can’t dictate him, I can only request him that he should say sorry,” Bajwa told Aaj Tak. He added that the families of the martyrs were ‘genuinely hurt’ due to Sidhu’s act.

Earlier in the day, Sidhu received unexpected support from BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha who said Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi had also hugged their Pakistani counterparts during their visits to the neighbouring country.

“I have already said our former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during his visit to Pakistan had hugged his Pakistan counterpart Nawaz Sharif. Our present Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also hugged Nawaz Sharif during his visit. I think the whole thing has been blown out of proportion,” Sinha said.

Earlier, BJP launched a blistering attack at the Congress party and termed Navjot Singh Sidhu’s press conference, which he convened on Tuesday, as an event carried out in support of the Islamic country.

Speaking on party’s behalf, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra accused Sidhu of implicating the country and demanded an explanation from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. “Navjot Singh Sidhu has implicated India… we want an answer from Congress President Rahul Gandhi,” Patra said.

Sidhu had defended his visit and embracing Bajwa at a press conference yesterday. The Congress, on the other hand, skirted the row as a “non-issue” and said the real thing is the relationship between India and Pakistan and the absence of a policy towards the country.

Wading into the row, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan came out in Sidhu’s support and said those attacking the latter were against peace process in the sub-continent.