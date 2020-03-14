Navjot Sidhu launches YouTube channel, calls it a platform to propel Punjab towards ‘revival and renaissance’

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress MLA and former state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday launched his own YouTube channel. The cricketer-turned-politician, who remained incommunicado for several months, called it a step to take the state towards the path of “revival and renaissance”. He has named the channel ‘Jittega Punjab`. Announcing this in a statement, the Amritsar East MLA also extended invitation to “all like-minded people” for discussion and interview on his digital channel.

In a statement, his office said, “Sidhu is today launching his own channel on Youtube to air and share his views with the people of Punjab in a simple/understandable form… It is a platform to propel Punjab towards revival and renaissance.”

“After nine months of contemplation and self-renewal the former minister, four-term Member of Parliament and MLA Amritsar East will be vocal on the burning issues of Punjab and strive to carve out a concrete road-map for the resurrection of Punjab as a welfare state,” it added.

The statement further said that the newly launched YouTube channel aims to take the path of tolerance, universal brotherhood, love and peace shown by Baba Nanak. Ever since his resignation from the state cabinet in July last year, Sidhu had kept a low profile, after reports of tensions between him and Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh.

After the poor performance of the Congress in urban areas during Lok Sabha polls last year, the CM had accused him of “inept handling” of the local government department. Sidhu decided to resign from the state cabinet after his portfolio was changed during a cabinet reshuffle.

Sidhu had last month met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital. During the meeting, he discussed with them the road map for the “revival” of the grand old party.

Last month, amid speculations that AAP was trying to woo Sidhu ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, senior party leader Bhagwant Mann had said there was no formal talk on it, but doors of the party were open for all those ‘who want to work for the welfare of the people of the state without any vested interest’.