Navjot Kaur Sidhu makes stunning allegations, claims Pak journalist Aroosa Alam received kickbacks for police postings in Punjab

The allegations and counter-allegation related to Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam and her alleged connection with Pak’s spy agency ISI and Punjab politicians has rattled the political landscape of the state. After a Twitter war between Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa and former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, now state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife and former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu has made some stunning claims.

Talking to reporters, Navjot Kaur claimed that not a single police posting in Punjab took place without a gift or payment to Aroosa Alam, who also happens to be Capt Singh’s friend. She further alleged that Alam and her son took all the money and fled from India.

She advised Captain Singh to go to Aroosa (in Pakistan) and enjoy his remaining life by getting some honourable post there. Navjot Kaur also claimed that she was never heeded because she never let Navjot Singh Sidhu get close to Aroosa Alam.

On the other hand, former Punjab DGP Mohd Mustafa questioned Singh for tweeting a picture of Aroosa Alam and Sonia Gandhi. “Still grappling to grasp the “designs” behind twitting CP -Aroosa pic Capt Amarinder Singh! Please do understand, grant of visa by UPA or NDA doesn’t include “licence 2 domesticate & outsource” governance apparatus to ‘videshi mehman’ with unfettered liberty to loot & launder!” alleged Mustafa hinting that Singh let Aroosa misuse government machinery. He also shared a photo of former Punjab chief secretary Vini Mahajan and her husband Dinkar Gupta with Aroosa Alam.

To this, Capt Singh hit back by sharing a photo of Alam and Mustafa’s wife. “And how about you explaining this Mohd Mustafa? Isn’t that your wife & daughter-in-law with the same lady? How low can you get? Mixing politics with friendship! Aroosa Alam personally cherishes these & many more such memories with your family,” said Singh via his media advisor Raveen Thukral’s Twitter.

Yesterday, Punjab Dy CM Randhawa had said that the state police will probe whether Aroosa Alam has any links with ISI. Capt Amarinder Singh had however claimed that Aroosa Alam came to India with due clearances from the UPA and the NDA governments.