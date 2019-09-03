Four dead after fire breaks out at ONGC gas plant in Navi Mumbai, company says ‘assessing situation’

Several fire engines from ONGC and nearby areas have been rushed to the spot to douse the flame. (ANI Image)

Atleast four persons were killed after a fire broke out at an ONGC gas processing plant at Uran in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday morning. Several fire engines from ONGC and nearby areas have been rushed to the spot to douse the flame. According to reports, the fire has now been contained.

A fire broke out in storm water drainage early morning 2day in Uran oil & gas processing plant.ONGC fire services & crisis managemnt team immediately pressed in2 action. Fire is being contained. No impact on Oil processing.Gas diverted to Hazira Plant. Situation is being assessed — ONGC (@ONGC_) September 3, 2019

Fire broke out in storm water drainage in Uran Plant early morning successfully doused within two hours by fire fighting team. #ONGC ’s robust crisis mitigation preparedness helped put off this major fire in a very short time. @PetroleumMin @PTI_News @pallab_ongc @ANI @CMD_ONGC — ONGC (@ONGC_) September 3, 2019

The Uran police have cordoned off the entire area. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

