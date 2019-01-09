Naveen Patnaik rules out joining Congress-led Grand Alliance for Lok Sabha polls

By: | Published: January 9, 2019 2:15 PM

The Congress party suffered a setback of sorts on Wednesday when Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of Naveen Patnaik declared that his party will not join the proposed Grand Alliance of anti-BJP parties in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Grand AllianceOdisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (PTI)

The Congress party suffered a setback of sorts on Wednesday when Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of Naveen Patnaik declared that his party will not join the proposed Grand Alliance of anti-BJP parties in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls. Patnaik said that his party will continue to oppose both the BJP and Congress.

“BJD will not be part of the Mahagathabandhan. The party will continue to remain equidistant from both BJP and Congress,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Patnaik’s remark comes in the backdrop of Congress trying to stitch together an alliance of all anti-BJP parties to upset the ruling dispensation in the general elections slated for April-May. The talks of Grand Alliance under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi gained momentum after BJP’s defeat in three states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the assembly elections last month.

Earlier, TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had met Patnaik in Bhubaneshwar and held constructive talks on forging a Front barring Congress and BJP.

Patnaik who was in Delhi yesterday to participate in a farmers’ rally demanding adequate MSP, had earlier said that he wanted more time to decide on joining the Mahagathbandhan. Patnaik has so far maintained equidistance from both the BJP and Congress. He had skipped the swearing-in ceremony of HD Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka despite getting an invitation. The event saw all top opposition leaders including Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav sharing the stage with Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi.

The BJD had supported the BJP when then Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind was declared the Presidential nominee. However, it had opposed the government when triple talaq bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha.

The BJD has dominance in Odisha. The party is in power since March 2000 under Patnaik’s leadership. In the 2014 elections, the BJD had won 20 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Naveen Patnaik rules out joining Congress-led Grand Alliance for Lok Sabha polls
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition