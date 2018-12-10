Naveen Patnaik expresses happiness over Rahul Gandhi’s support to Women’s Reservation Bill

By: | Published: December 10, 2018 4:49 PM

I hope other parties do this as well," the Odisha chief minister told reporters here.

Patnaik had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4 urging him to initiate steps to ensure reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday expressed happiness over Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s support to 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures. Gandhi has written to Congress-ruled states’ chief ministers to pass resolutions supporting passage of women reservation bill in Parliament. Patnaik had earlier written to his counterparts in other states seeking their support to ensure 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures. “I am glad, he (Rahul Gandhi) has done that. I hope other parties do this as well,” the Odisha chief minister told reporters here.

Patnaik had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4 urging him to initiate steps to ensure reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures. The Women’s Reservation Bill, which seeks to reserve 33 per cent of seats for women in Parliament and in all assemblies, was passed in the Rajya Sabha in 2010, but lapsed after the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha in 2014.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Naveen Patnaik expresses happiness over Rahul Gandhi’s support to Women’s Reservation Bill
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition