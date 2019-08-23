Naval Dockyard Mumbai Recruitment 2019: Application invited for 933 apprentices posts – apply at www.bhartiseva.com

The candidates can apply online only through www.bhartiseva.com. No physical forms would be accepted.

Mumbai Naval Dockyard has invited applications from ITI qualified candidates in various designated trades for enrolment into apprenticeship training at Dockyard Apprentice School. The candidates can apply online only through www.bhartiseva.com. No physical forms would be accepted. Candidates who have appeared in the final semester of ITI and whose results are awaited are also eligible to apply. There are a total of 933 vacancies. Candidates are not required to pay any fee for the examination. But before applying, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification posted on the website to check the eligibility criteria.

Here are some important details

Educational Qualification

The applicants must be 10th passed 10 with a minimum of 50% marks along with ITI examination passed in relevant trade with aggregate of 65% marks. Further, the candidate should have passed relevant ITI/trade test from any institute recognized by NCVT and should possess the qualification as on the closing date of application. Qualification for candidates who are to be enrolled for Rigger and Crane Operator (Overhead Steel Industry) as ‘Fresher’ shall be 8th passed only, without ITI.

Examination

The applicants meeting the eligibility conditions would be called for a written examination scheduled to be held at Mumbai in December. The written examination of two hrs duration would comprise of 100 Multiple Choice Questions on General Science, General Knowledge and Mathematics.

Age

The candidates must be born between April 1, 1999 to March 31, 2006. Upper age is relaxable by five years for SC/ST candidates and two years for wards of Defence employees or Naval civilians.

KEY POINTS

The candidates are not required to send hard copy of the application and admit card to Naval Dockyard. The same are to be retained by the candidates and produced at the time of document verification.

Candidates are required to check up the website www.bhartiseva.com for submitting online applications and for any updates and changes.

Candidates are required to give their personal valid mobile number and e-mail ID for receiving periodical notices/updates.