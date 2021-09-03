‘Nauseating, insulting’: BJP slams Mamata Banerjee after Bengal puja samitis make Goddess Durga idol resembling CM

Dipanwita Bagchi, Director, Crowdnxt Mediia Art, who is involved in the making of idol resembling Mamata Banerjee, said that it will cost Rs 2.10 lakhs.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today came hard on the ruling TMC and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after reports of sculptors making Goddess Durga’s idol resembling the CM. Taking to Twitter, the National in-charge of BJP’s Information & Technology department and co-in charge BJP Bengal Amit Malviya said that Banerjee has the blood of Bengalis on her hand and she should stop ‘hurting the sensibilities of Hindus’.

“This deification of Mamata Banerjee, who has blood of innocent Bengalis on her hand, following the gruesome post-poll violence in Bengal, is nauseating. This is an insult to goddess Durga. Mamata Banerjee must stop this. She is hurting the sensibilities of Hindus of Bengal,” said Malviya.

West Bengal Leader of Opposition and Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari also criticised Mamata Banerjee for her silence. “When someone tries to elevate you to God’s stature only to please you and your silence indicates consent, it means your ego has reached a point where conscience can’t hold it accountable,” said Adhikari.

Three Durga Puja Samitis in West Bengal has collaborated to make the idol of Goddess Durga resembling CM Mamata Banerjee.

“Every person in Bengal considers her as Goddess Durga. The benefits she provided to people haven’t been seen in the world,” said Partha Sarkar, vice president, Nazrul Park Unnayan Samiti.

Dipanwita Bagchi, Director, Crowdnxt Mediia Art, who is involved in the idol making process, said that it will cost Rs 2.10 lakhs. “Her 10 hands will represent her government’s chemes,” said Bagchi.

It may be noted that Durga Puja is celebrated in Bengal with much fervour and dedication. However, the BJP and the TMC were pitch against each other in the Bengal elections over various issues which included a ‘Lord Ram vs Goddess Durga’ plank as well. While the BJP had tried to cash on ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan, TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee had said that the Mahisasurs from Delhi would be slayed in Bengal referring to the religious anecdote in which the goddess had killed demon Mahisasur. The BJP and the TMC were also up against each-other when Banerjee had stopped Durga idol immersion on account of Muharram in 2017.