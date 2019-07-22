Natwar Singh backs Priyanka Gandhi for top post, says Congress will split with non-Gandhi at the helm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi look on in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 8, 2019. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Weeks after Rahul Gandhi resigned as the Congress party’s chief, party veteran Natwar Singh today joined the rising chorus supporting Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the top post. Singh said that the grand old party would split within a day if a non-Gandhi takes charge. Lauding Priyanka for visiting Sonbhadra to meet victims of the controversial firing incident, the former union minister told news agency ANI that she is capable of handling the Congress party, adding that what she did in the Uttar Pradesh village was amazing.

“She (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) stayed there and achieved what she wanted to,” Singh told the agency.

The former Minister of External Affairs also said that Rahul Gandhi’s decision of having a non-Gandhi as the Congress president will have to be reversed.

On being asked if Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would be chosen as the party chief, the senior Congress leader said that the decision will depend on her as her brother Rahul had earlier said that no one from the Gandhi family will take charge as the Congress president.

“Now, the family will have to reverse the decision and only they can do it,” added Natwar Singh.

And it is not just Natwar Singh who backed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the Congress president. The chorus has been rising within the party for quite a while.

Last week, son of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri – Anil Shastri – had told ANI that Priyanka should be chosen as the Congress chief as no one other than her is “100 percent acceptable”.

Mr Shastri too was of the opinion that if a non-Gandhi is made the chief, the party could disintegrate.

Senior leader Natwar Singh too shares similar sentiments and added that it was unfortunate that India’s oldest party was without a party president.

Rahul Gandhi, who had become the Congress president in 2017, had stepped down as Congress supremo, taking responsibility for the second crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. He had also lost the Amethi seat to BJP leader Smriti Irani. The Congress had won 52 seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections, whereas in 2014 general elections, the party had won 44. (Mention a line about BJP’s 2019 performance)

Without a leader, the Congress seems to be losing ground in Goa and Karnataka.

In Goa, 10 Congress MLAs resigned and shifted to the BJP, reducing its strength to five in the Assembly. The situation is even more embarrassing for the Congress in Karnataka with the Congress-JD(S) coalition government is facing a crisis after 16 MLAs resigned and took the matter to the court.