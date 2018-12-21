Nationwide protest of quota demand not met: Jat body

By: | Published: December 21, 2018 10:35 PM

A body campaigning for Jat quota held a day-long protest at Jantar Mantar Friday and said they will launch a nationwide agitation from February if their demand for reservation for the community is not met.

Nationwide protest of jat, jat quota, jat majority,  All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti,  Narendra Modi Sangharsh Samiti, said if their demands for quota were not met till February 10 next year, they would launch a nationwide protest. (Representational image: PTI)

A body campaigning for Jat quota held a day-long protest at Jantar Mantar Friday and said they will launch a nationwide agitation from February if their demand for reservation for the community is not met. Yashpal Malik, who heads the All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, said if their demands for quota were not met till February 10 next year, they would launch a nationwide protest. They will organise rallies from January 7 in Jat majority areas to galvanise support for the nationwide protest, he said.

Malik also said if their demands are not met by the government, they will launch peaceful protests at places where BJP has a stronghold. The body has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding reservation for Jats.

